Nachos in Davenport
Davenport restaurants that serve nachos
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Ovation Bistro & Bar
42605 HWY 27, Davenport
|BBQ NACHOS
|$13.59
Our award-winning appetizer House-made kettle chips piled high with homemade cheese sauce, smoked crispy bacon, chives, and choice of chicken, Certified Angus Beef® brisket or pork
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
45653 HWY 27, Davenport
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)