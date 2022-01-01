Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Davenport

Go
Davenport restaurants
Toast

Davenport restaurants that serve tacos

BRAVO TACOS image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven

Avg 4.7 (658 reviews)
Takeout
BRAVO TACOS$18.09
3 amazing tacos served in warm flour or warm corn tortillas with pico de gallo, cheese, slaw mix and herb aioli, choice of veggie, chicken, beef, pork or fish
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

45653 HWY 27, Davenport

Avg 3.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Davenport

Nachos

Map

More near Davenport to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston