Davenport restaurants you'll love

Davenport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Davenport

Davenport's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Davenport restaurants

LINKS image

 

LINKS

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LINKS Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Choice of two eggs, sausage patties, American cheese, and chipotle mayo
Avocado Toast$12.75
Marinated heirloom tomatoes , avocado, sunny side up eggs, sea salt on sourdough or multigrain bread.
Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Buttermilk and dill pickle brined chicken thigh, Dukes mayo, celery shoots, half a sour dill pickle served on a brioche bun
More about LINKS
Mo Brady’s Steakhouse image

 

Mo Brady’s Steakhouse

4830 N Brady Street, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mo Burger$10.99
½ lb. patty of fresh ground beef.
Bacon Wrapped Filet$32.99
USDA Prime filet mignon, raised in Iowa. Our most tender cut.
Beef Medallions$24.99
Tender fillets of beef tenderloin in a mushroom and red wine demi-glace, with fresh vegetables and mashed potatoes. Served with choice of salad.
More about Mo Brady’s Steakhouse
Barrel House image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

211 E 2nd St, Davenport

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
More about Barrel House
Barrel House image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport

Avg 4.3 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Mr. Nacho$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
More about Barrel House
The Half Nelson image

SALADS

The Half Nelson

321 E 2nd St, Davenport

Avg 4.5 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Mignon$36.00
Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.
Pistachio Crusted Barramundi$27.00
Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.
Bucktown Burger$17.00
Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.
More about The Half Nelson
Baked Beer & Bread Company image

SOUPS • CUPCAKES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Baked Beer & Bread Company

1113 Mound St, Davenport

Avg 3.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jalapeno Popper Donuts$11.00
Fluffy donut holes with a savory & creamy bacon jalapeno popper filling. Tossed in a salty sweet sugar mix & served with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce
The Nuggs$11.00
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with your choice of side & one of our home made dipping sauces
2oz Ranch$0.75
More about Baked Beer & Bread Company
Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport image

 

Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport

4707 N Brady St., Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport
Toasted - Davenport image

 

Toasted - Davenport

118 East 4th Street, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Toasted - Davenport
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats image

 

Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats

429 E 3rd Street Suite 2, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
The Diner image

 

The Diner

421 W. River Dr STE 5, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel House

4401 W Locust St, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barrel Burger$11.50
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Homemade Chips$2.00
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
More about Barrel House
Cookies & Dreams - Davenport image

 

Cookies & Dreams - Davenport

217 E 2nd St, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cookies & Dreams - Davenport
Tacobar? image

 

Tacobar?

131 West 2nd ST. Suite 105, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tacobar?
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted

118 e 4th street, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Toasted
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #2

4401 W Locust St, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #2
Restaurant banner

 

Atomic Coffee Bar - Rock Island

4707 N Brady St., Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Atomic Coffee Bar - Rock Island
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #1

4401 W Locust St, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #1

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Davenport

Honey Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

