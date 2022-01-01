Davenport restaurants you'll love
Davenport's top cuisines
Must-try Davenport restaurants
More about LINKS
LINKS
5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300, Davenport
|Popular items
|LINKS Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Choice of two eggs, sausage patties, American cheese, and chipotle mayo
|Avocado Toast
|$12.75
Marinated heirloom tomatoes , avocado, sunny side up eggs, sea salt on sourdough or multigrain bread.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Buttermilk and dill pickle brined chicken thigh, Dukes mayo, celery shoots, half a sour dill pickle served on a brioche bun
More about Mo Brady’s Steakhouse
Mo Brady’s Steakhouse
4830 N Brady Street, Davenport
|Popular items
|Mo Burger
|$10.99
½ lb. patty of fresh ground beef.
|Bacon Wrapped Filet
|$32.99
USDA Prime filet mignon, raised in Iowa. Our most tender cut.
|Beef Medallions
|$24.99
Tender fillets of beef tenderloin in a mushroom and red wine demi-glace, with fresh vegetables and mashed potatoes. Served with choice of salad.
More about Barrel House
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
211 E 2nd St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Honey Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
|Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
More about Barrel House
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport
|Popular items
|Honey Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
|Mr. Nacho
|$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
More about The Half Nelson
SALADS
The Half Nelson
321 E 2nd St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon
|$36.00
Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.
|Pistachio Crusted Barramundi
|$27.00
Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.
|Bucktown Burger
|$17.00
Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.
More about Baked Beer & Bread Company
SOUPS • CUPCAKES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Baked Beer & Bread Company
1113 Mound St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Popper Donuts
|$11.00
Fluffy donut holes with a savory & creamy bacon jalapeno popper filling. Tossed in a salty sweet sugar mix & served with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce
|The Nuggs
|$11.00
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with your choice of side & one of our home made dipping sauces
|2oz Ranch
|$0.75
More about Barrel House
Barrel House
4401 W Locust St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Barrel Burger
|$11.50
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
|Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Homemade Chips
|$2.00
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
More about Cookies & Dreams - Davenport
Cookies & Dreams - Davenport
217 E 2nd St, Davenport
More about Tacobar?
Tacobar?
131 West 2nd ST. Suite 105, Davenport
More about Toasted
Toasted
118 e 4th street, Davenport
More about Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #2
Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #2
4401 W Locust St, Davenport
More about Atomic Coffee Bar - Rock Island
Atomic Coffee Bar - Rock Island
4707 N Brady St., Davenport
More about Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #1
Barrel House - Franchise (EOY 2020 Agreement) #1
4401 W Locust St, Davenport