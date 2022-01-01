Davenport bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Davenport
More about Barrel House
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
211 E 2nd St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Honey Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
|Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
Barrel House
5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport
|Popular items
|Mr. Nacho
|$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
More about The Half Nelson
SALADS
The Half Nelson
321 E 2nd St, Davenport
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon
|$36.00
Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.
|Pistachio Crusted Barramundi
|$27.00
Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.
|Bucktown Burger
|$17.00
Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.