Davenport bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Davenport restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Davenport

Barrel House image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

211 E 2nd St, Davenport

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
More about Barrel House
Barrel House image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport

Avg 4.3 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Mr. Nacho$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
More about Barrel House
The Half Nelson image

SALADS

The Half Nelson

321 E 2nd St, Davenport

Avg 4.5 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Mignon$36.00
Bacon-wrapped filet of beef tenderloin; wild mushroom risotto; broccolini; demi-glace.
Pistachio Crusted Barramundi$27.00
Pacific whitefish; lemon beurre blanc; broccolini; dirty rice.
Bucktown Burger$17.00
Caramelized onion; Cheddar cheese; lettuce; tomato; house pickle; fries.
More about The Half Nelson
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats image

 

Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats

429 E 3rd Street Suite 2, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Davenport

Honey Chicken

Fish And Chips

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Davenport to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston