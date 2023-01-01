Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Davenport

Davenport restaurants
Davenport restaurants that serve burritos

LINKS image

 

LINKS Davenport

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$12.95
More about LINKS Davenport
Banner pic

 

Coia’s Meat Lab - 1113 Mound Street

1113 Mound Street, Davenport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Burrito$11.00
Steak or Chicken rolled into a flour tortilla with rice, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese.
More about Coia’s Meat Lab - 1113 Mound Street

