Cake in Davenport

Go
Davenport restaurants
Toast

Davenport restaurants that serve cake

LINKS image

 

LINKS

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddle Cakes$10.25
Three made from scratch sourdough cakes. Sweet cream butter and local real maple syrup. (2oz).
More about LINKS
Mo Brady’s Steakhouse image

 

Mo Brady’s Steakhouse

4830 N Brady Street, Davenport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Crab Cakes$14.49
Four special recipe Chesapeake Bay lump crab cakes, served with remoulade sauce.
Crab Cake Dinner$21.99
Four of our special recipe Chesapeake Bay lump crab cakes, served with remoulade sauce.
More about Mo Brady’s Steakhouse

