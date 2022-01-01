Nachos in Davenport
Davenport restaurants that serve nachos
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
211 E 2nd St, Davenport
|Mr. Nacho
|$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Barrel House
4401 W Locust St, Davenport
|Mr. Nacho
|$7.50
