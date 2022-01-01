Go
Davenport Roadhouse Saloon ~ Restaurant ~ Inn

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1 Davenport Avenue

Davenport, CA 95017

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$19.95
House Made Marinara, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Basil
Small Fries$6.00
Bistro Burger$20.95
Bacon, White Cheddar, Onion Marmalade, Chipotle Aioli
Beet Salad$17.95
Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Roasted Almonds, Feta, Citrus Vin
Doggie Burger$10.00
Wings$12.95
Marinated Fried Wings, Choose either Plain, Buffalo or Asian Style
Caramelized Brussels$12.95
Apple Gastrique, Ponzu
Basic Burger$17.50
Lettuce & Tomato
Cobb$20.95
Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese
Italian Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara
All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1 Davenport Avenue, Davenport CA 95017

