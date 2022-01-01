Go
Dave's Bar & Grill

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2339 Post Road • $

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club$11.50
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Dave's Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
8 oz Angus burger served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Tuna Melt$10.50
Grilled tuna and american chese served on your choice of bread
Dave's Famous Grilled Cheese$3.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$9.99
With honey mustard for dipping
Dave's Steak Sandwich$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
Cheeseburger$10.50
8 oz pure Angus beef with American cheese
Fish and Chips$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
Stuffed Quahog (each)$4.75
Own homemade recipe
Cheeseburger Club$11.50
Served on Texas toast w/ cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

2339 Post Road

Warwick RI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
