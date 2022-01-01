Go
Dave's Italian Kitchen

Affordable homemade food: we make our own bread & so much more. If you order on our website you may enter the word Love & get a 5% discount.

815 Noyes Street

Popular Items

Chocolate Mousse$3.50
Garlic Bread$3.50
14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Salad$7.50
Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot & Pepperoncini, Provolone, Red Onion, Cucumber & Radish
Lasagna$12.50
Baked Lasagna Marinara – Our classic meatless version. Baked w Mozzarella on top
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
8 oz breaded boneless breast, baked with Mozzarella & served over Rotini w/ Marinara
Minestrone$3.50
made with Vegetable Stock
Build Your Own Pasta$9.50
12" Pizza$11.00
Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Side 1/4 LB Meatball$3.50
815 Noyes Street

Evanston IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
