Dave's Italian Kitchen
Affordable homemade food: we make our own bread & so much more. If you order on our website you may enter the word Love & get a 5% discount.
815 Noyes Street
Popular Items
Location
815 Noyes Street
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Garrett Bookstore
Come in and enjoy!
Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protien Bar
Vandalay Brands
Come in and enjoy!
Soul & Smoke
Chicago's Best BBQ available by the tray for your parties & get togethers!