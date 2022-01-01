Go
Dave's Downtown

Dave's Downtown is a Family owned Restaurant located in the Downtown Minneapolis skyway. We offer great food and great service! We appreciate all our wonderful customers.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

900 2ND AVE. S. 230 • $

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl of Soup$5.95
Bowl of our delicious home made soups
Bottled Soda$2.65
Bottled Soda
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns wrapped in warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa
Deli Special$10.95
1/2 Sandwich and a Cup of Soup
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Cookie$2.49
Delicious home made cookies daily
Sandwich$9.95
Deli Sandwich on bread with meat choice, fixings, and a side
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

900 2ND AVE. S. 230

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

