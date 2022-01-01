Dave's Downtown
Dave's Downtown is a Family owned Restaurant located in the Downtown Minneapolis skyway. We offer great food and great service! We appreciate all our wonderful customers.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
$
900 2ND AVE. S. 230
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
