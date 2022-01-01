Go
Dave's Downtown Catering

Cater your next meeting with Dave's Downtown.

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230

Popular Items

Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Scrambled Eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream. (minimum order of 6)
Fresh Fruit Bowl- Small$44.95
Fresh cut pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, topped with fresh berries served in a small size bowl. Serves 10
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Salad Box Lunch$13.95
Fresh made salad with dressing on the side served with bread and cookies
Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Egg, Meat, Cheese, on a English muffin wrapped in foil. (minimum order of 6)
Fresh Fruit Bowl- Large$124.95
Fresh cut pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, topped with fresh berries served in a larger size bowl. Serves 30
Assorted Desserts$2.99
A mix of Cookies/Bars served on a tray. Price is per item so order total # you'd like
Bottled Soda$2.95
Bottled soda choose pepsi or coke products
Location

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
