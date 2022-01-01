Go
David Made Pizza

Handmade wood fired squares in Lewiston Maine

180 Lisbon St

Popular Items

The Sandy$12.00
Our take on cheesy garlic bread. We cut a pie into strips, cover it with fresh garlic and the cheese blend, and bake it 'til the cheese melts and the edges crisp. Finished with oregano, EVOO, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Comes with a raw sauce dipper.
The Marge$13.00
Cheese blend, red sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and EVOO. Maldon, too.
The Braden$18.00
Rosemary roasted cremini mushrooms with garlic. Red onion. Caramelized sweet onion. Yogurt from Winter Hill Farm. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh rosemary, EVOO, Maldon and cracked pepper. Cheese blend.
The Mary$11.00
Red sauce. Basil garlic and EVOO on the bake. Finished with more herbs and EVOO and then Maldon. No cheese.
The Kaden$18.00
Zucchini, garlic, EVOO, and Feta from Winter Hill Farm on the cheese blend. Red onion and caramelized sweet onion. Again with the yogurt. Finished with a little more EVOO and Maldon and cracked pepper. Fresh dill.
The Dennis$16.00
Burrata, cracked pepper, fresh garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano . EVOO. Cheese blend underneath.
The Bryan$19.00
House-made sausage from Winter Hill Farm. Cheese blend and red sauce with caramelized sweet onions. Also red onions. Finished with herbs Parmigiano Reggiano and Mike’s Hot Honey.
The Kathy$15.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, pepperoni. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and Mike's Hot Honey.
The Other Kathy$16.00
Cheese blend and red sauce. Pepperoni. Hots. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and a generous Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
Location

Lewiston ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
