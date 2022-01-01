Go
David's Taphouse & Dumplings

Located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls, David’s Taproom is looking forward to serving up great experiences for all ages!

200 West 1st Street Suite 107

Popular Items

Chicken Kimchi$1.00
This seemingly simple dumpling packs huge flavor notes featuring spicy Korean kimchi, green onion & chicken. Served with Korean BBQ sauce.
Teriyaki Mushroom & Tofu$1.00
(vegan)
Shiitake and portobello mushrooms are the features in this dumpling. Filled with teriyaki sauce, tofu & green onion to maximize the umami notes. Served with soy vinegar sauce.
Spicy Tuna$1.00
(Pan-fried recommended) Filled with tuna, sriracha mayo, chili oil & green onion. Served with a soy wasabi sauce.
BBQ Pork$1.00
This American styled craft dumpling is stuffed with tender BBQ pork, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, served with spicy ranch sauce.
Pork, Kale & Corn$1.00
This is our take on the classic Chinese dumpling, filled with pork, sweet corn, kale & aromatics of green onion & ginger. Served with soy vinegar sauce.
Pierogi$1.00
(vegetarian) (Pan-fried recommended)
The pierogi made famous by Poland is filled with fluffy mashed potatoes, ricotta cheese, garlic & caramelized onions. This savory dumpling is served with sour cream.
Five Cheese Bomb$1.00
(Vegetarian)
This decadent dumpling is filled with cream cheese, aged sharp cheddar, gouda, monterey jack & parmesan cheeses paired with garlic & green onion. Served with sriracha aioli sauce.
Mongolian Beef$1.00
Based on the famous Chinese dish, this dumpling is filled with the flavors of Mongolian beef, leeks & garlic. Seasoned with a sweetened soy sauce & served with soy vinegar sauce.
Fries$5.00
Mac N' Cheese$1.00
(Vegetarian)
Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
Location

200 West 1st Street Suite 107

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
