We use classic French techniques mixed with a bit of southern flair to elicit the best flavors from our fresh, healthy and delicious ingredients. SALAD, RICE AND GRAIN BOWLS, BURGERS, SANDWICHES, FRIED AND BUFFALO CHICKEN BOXES. There is something for everyone at the Davidson Ice House, including GF and Vegan options. Feed you soon!



SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

416 South Main Street • $