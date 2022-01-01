Go
We use classic French techniques mixed with a bit of southern flair to elicit the best flavors from our fresh, healthy and delicious ingredients. SALAD, RICE AND GRAIN BOWLS, BURGERS, SANDWICHES, FRIED AND BUFFALO CHICKEN BOXES. There is something for everyone at the Davidson Ice House, including GF and Vegan options. Feed you soon!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

416 South Main Street • $

Avg 4.7 (2445 reviews)

Popular Items

The Davidsonian$12.00
Boneless grilled chicken, grilled slaw, maple glazed sweet potatoes, lemon pickled cauliflower, kale slaw, firecracker pimento cheese, and tangy apricot sauce
Tree Hugger$12.00
Crunchy mushrooms, maple glazed sweet potatoes, grilled slaw, edamame, black bean hummus, and tangy apricot dressing.
Kid's Fried Chicken Box$8.00
Fried chicken tenders (GF) and choice of side.
Carolina Bowl$12.00
Crispy fried chicken (GF), tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, and grilled corn with firecracker pimento cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with herby ranch.
Sidewinder Fries$4.25
These potatoes are soaked in a salty brine before frying-that's what makes them so cripsy and perfectly salty!
The Brulé$12.00
Boneless grilled chicken, grilled corn, grilled slaw, caramelized onions, roasted black beans, tickled pink onions, firecracker pimento cheese, and spicy green sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl$12.00
Buffalo chicken (GF), celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, kale slaw, raw onions, firecracker pimento cheese, with choice of herby ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Award Winning Classic Cheese Burger$12.00
Our Classic Burger comes with American and Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of side.
BYO Bowl$12.00
Create your own delicious bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 4 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house made specialty sauce.
Kid's BYO Bowl$6.50
Create your own kid-sized bowl! Choose from 1 base, 1 protein, 3 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house-made specialty sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

416 South Main Street

Davidson NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
