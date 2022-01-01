Davidson Mexican restaurants you'll love

Mestizo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mestizo

121 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.2 (612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Chile Relleno$18.00
TG Chicken soup (bowl)$7.25
TG Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
More about Mestizo
Carrburritos In Davidson image

 

Carrburritos In Davidson

445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mejor Burrito$9.25
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
Nachos w/ Filling$9.95
House made corn chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a filling of your choice, and salsa fresca.
Kids Burrito$4.95
8 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese and your choice of filling.
Served with chips
More about Carrburritos In Davidson
The Crazy Pig image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Crazy Pig

402 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.7 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hush puppies$3.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.50
Taco Platter$10.50
More about The Crazy Pig

