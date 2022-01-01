Davidson Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Davidson
More about Mestizo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mestizo
121 N Main St, Davidson
|Popular items
|TG Chile Relleno
|$18.00
|TG Chicken soup (bowl)
|$7.25
|TG Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.00
More about Carrburritos In Davidson
Carrburritos In Davidson
445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson
|Popular items
|Mejor Burrito
|$9.25
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
|Nachos w/ Filling
|$9.95
House made corn chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a filling of your choice, and salsa fresca.
|Kids Burrito
|$4.95
8 inch flour tortilla wrapped with mexican rice, black beans, shredded monterey jack cheese and your choice of filling.
Served with chips