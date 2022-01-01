Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Davidson

Davidson restaurants
Davidson restaurants that serve bread pudding

Kindred image

 

Kindred

131 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$11.00
More about Kindred
FlatIron NC image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FlatIron NC

215 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.3 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$11.00
House Made Bread Pudding, Vanilla Ice Cream, Smoked Sea Salt and Caramel Sauce
More about FlatIron NC

