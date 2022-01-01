Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Davidson

Davidson restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Kindred

131 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$42.00
lobster, sauce americaine, sungold tomato, fines herbs
More about Kindred
FlatIron NC image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FlatIron NC

215 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.3 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$17.00
Serrano Ham, Pear, White Truffle, Fourme d' Ambert
More about FlatIron NC

