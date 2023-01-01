Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Davidson

Go
Davidson restaurants
Toast

Davidson restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Mestizo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mestizo Contemporary Mexican Cuisine

121 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.2 (612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
shrimp tacos$11.00
More about Mestizo Contemporary Mexican Cuisine
Carrburritos In Davidson image

 

Carrburritos In Davidson

445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Shrimp Taco$6.95
One taco filled with shredded lettuce, grilled marinated shrimp, corn salsa and red peppers. We finish with an avocado citrus crema
Baja Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Two tacos filled with shredded lettuce, grilled marinated shrimp, corn salsa and red peppers. We finish with an avocado citrus crema
More about Carrburritos In Davidson

Browse other tasty dishes in Davidson

Pies

Penne

Cake

Nachos

Bruschetta

Salmon

Burritos

Pudding

Map

More near Davidson to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston