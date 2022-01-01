Go
Davidson's Family Restaurant

Davidson’s home of the fish fry!! Serving the community for over 71 years with everything from burgers to steaks! Family friendly!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

398 East Fairmount Avenue • $

Avg 3.9 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Salad$11.49
Fried chicken fingers with cheddar cheese,tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons
Fish Fry$14.49
North Atlantic white fish deep fried in our own special batter. Served with two side dishes
Broiled Fish$14.99
Our famous fish broiled in your choiceof butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper,or cajun seasonings
Slice Pie$4.49
Small Portion Fish$13.49
North Atlantic white fish served with two sides. This will come with 2oz of tartar or red based on what you choose. If need extra there is an $extra tartar button
Fish Sandwich$11.49
Our famous fish, gently fried & served on a Kaiser roll
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Buffalo style chicken fingers on a bed ofgarden fresh salad greens, showered with cheddar cheese,green pepper, red onions, bacon bits and croutons tomato,
Finger Dinner$12.49
Breaded chicken tenders served with two sides
Finger Bsk$11.49
Chicken finger basket served with fries
Steak Salad$11.99
Grilled sirloin with cheddar cheese, tomato,
red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & crisp fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

398 East Fairmount Avenue

Lakewood NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
