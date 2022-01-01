Go
Toast

Davila's BBQ

BBQ that is fast, casual and traditional. In business of feeding people delicious food since 1959.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

418 West Kingsbury Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

SINGLE MEAT PLATE$12.99
1 MEAT, 2 SIDES
PO'BOY ON BUN$7.99
YOUR CHOICE OF BBQ ON BUN
FRIED CATFISH PLATE$12.99
CHEESEBURGER$7.24
FRESH SAUSAGE LINK$3.79
DOUBLE MEAT PLATE$14.99
2 MEATS, 2 SIDES
SM FRIES$2.59
THREE MEAT PLATE$15.99
3 MEATS, 2 SIDES
Large Sweet Tea$1.99
SIDE SERVING$2.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

418 West Kingsbury Street

Seguin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Court Street Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern on the Creek

No reviews yet

Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches.
The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.

Seguin Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Family and dog friendly pizzeria and brewery. Artisan brick oven pizza with wings, salads, beer, mead, and wine.

Su Casa Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston