Go
Toast

DaVinci’s Pizzeria

Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Pizza, Stromboli, Subs, Burgers, Wings, Salads, and more.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

16105 McMullen Hwy SW • $$

Avg 4.5 (318 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$14.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$15.00
Bleu Cheese Dip w/ Celery$2.75
9" PIZZA$6.00
6PC Fingers & Fries$9.99
Cannon Fries$3.29
LARGE PIZZA$13.25
MEDIUM PIZZA$11.75
5 Wings$7.00
French Fries$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

16105 McMullen Hwy SW

CUMBERLAND MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hummingbird Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella Napoli

No reviews yet

Closed Tuesdays!

Beach Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston