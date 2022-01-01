Go
DaVincis Eatery

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.
Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

150 Mill St.

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Romaine, romano, parmesan, Caesar dressing, croutons
2 Garlic Knots$1.20
Chicken Parmigiana
House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta
Cannoli$6.00
Cranberry Walnut$13.00
Salad greens, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette
6 Garlic Knots$3.70
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, chopped egg, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, avocado, grape tomato
14" Large Cheese$13.00
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cream, Butter, Romano Cheese, Roasted Garlic
10" Small Cheese$9.00
Location

Lewiston ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
