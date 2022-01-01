Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ]

Go
Davis Barbecue Pit

California Barbecue with Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Ribs and Burgers

640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D

Popular Items

BRISKET Niman Ranch$19.90
BRISKET Niman Ranch Slow Smoked 1/2 LB comes with pickles, sweet onions and a dinner roll.
COLE SLAW House$5.00
House slaw made fresh daily. Includes shredded cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, candied pecans and arugula, pink Himalayan salt with our Nash seasoning.
TRI TIP Roadhouse Sandwich$15.00
1/2 lb of Tri Tip, Melted Cheese, Bacon Aioli, Onion Rings on a Dutch Crunch Roll
THE SILO - Tri Tip and Pulled Pork for Two$35.00
A meal for two of ½ of Tri Tip and ½ of Pulled Pork from our Smoke Menu. Also includes Mac and Cheese and our Barbecue Baked Beans with Smoked Pulled Pork and Two Pieces of Cornbread.
Thanksgiving Meal for One$29.00
A thanksgiving meal to enjoy before the holiday or on the holiday with a pre-order. This meal includes smoked Diestel Farms turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing with Aidell's sausage, cranberry jelly, italian green beans, southern country biscuit with whipped butter and a piece of pumpkin pie.
Smoked Diestel Turkey
Smoked Diestel Turkey. Known as the best tasting turkey in the world due to the humane treatment of the farm. We will smoke the turkey for you and have it ready the day before your Thanksgiving Celebration. All you will have to do is chill it and heat it up on Thanksgiving for an incredible taste and experience. We have a very limited supply of these turkeys, so please order soon to reserve your order.
BAKED BEANS Bourbon w/Pulled Pork$5.00
First we slow-cook navy beans, molasses and brown sugar with pork belly. Then we add genuine Kentucky bourbon, aged a minimum of two years in charred white oak barrels to give the beans a hint of caramel and vanilla, plus a slight woody note. The final touch is adding our slow smoked pulled pork that makes these the best barbecue beans you will ever have.
Location

Davis CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
