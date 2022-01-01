Go
Davis BBQ (new)

640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D

Popular Items

2 MEAT COMBO$26.99
FRIES$3.99
HOT LINKS$4.50
CORN BREAD$1.50
COLESLAW-made to order-PINT$5.25
CHARBROILED BURGER$13.99
1/2 LB BURGER-LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES
BETWEEN THE BUNS$18.99
YOUR CHOICE OF PULLED PORK OR TRI-TIP TOPPED W/COLESLAW AND BBQ SAUCE
INCLUDES 1 SIDE & FOUNTAIN DRINK
1 MEAT COMBO$17.99
ST LOUIS STYLE RIBS-FULL SLAB$33.99
Location

640 W. Covell Blvd Ste D

Davis CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
