Davis sandwich spots you'll love

Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ]
640 W. Covell Blvd Suite D, Davis
|Popular items
|Smoked Diestel Turkey
Smoked Diestel Turkey. Known as the best tasting turkey in the world due to the humane treatment of the farm. We will smoke the turkey for you and have it ready the day before your Thanksgiving Celebration. All you will have to do is chill it and heat it up on Thanksgiving for an incredible taste and experience. We have a very limited supply of these turkeys, so please order soon to reserve your order.
|BRISKET Niman Ranch
|$19.90
BRISKET Niman Ranch Slow Smoked 1/2 LB comes with pickles, sweet onions and a dinner roll.
|COLE SLAW House
|$5.00
House slaw made fresh daily. Includes shredded cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, candied pecans and arugula, pink Himalayan salt with our Nash seasoning.
More about 19 Beach Hut Deli
19 Beach Hut Deli
4515 Fermi Place, Davis
|Popular items
|Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about Jack's Urban Eats
Jack's Urban Eats
1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Chicken
|$11.95
Chargrilled chicken, romaine & kale, grilled corn, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted red bell pepper, jicama, pickled jalapeno, tomato and tortilla strips with cilantro lime dressing.
|Small Urban Fries
|$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.