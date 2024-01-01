Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef curry in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Beef Curry
Davis restaurants that serve beef curry
Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
417 Mace Blvd , Davis
No reviews yet
Panang Beef Stew Curry
$22.95
semi-spicy thai beef stew panang curry with bell peppers and kaffir leaves
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Curry Beef Stew
$16.95
咖喱牛腩
More about Tasty Kitchen
