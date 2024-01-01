Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve beef curry

Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I

417 Mace Blvd , Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Beef Stew Curry$22.95
semi-spicy thai beef stew panang curry with bell peppers and kaffir leaves
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Beef Stew$16.95
咖喱牛腩
More about Tasty Kitchen

