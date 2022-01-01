Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve burritos

Guads Tacos & Beer image

 

Guads Tacos & Beer

231 3rd Street, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$9.49
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico
Super Giant Burrito$20.99
two large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac
Burrito bowl$10.99
More about Guads Tacos & Beer
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Davis

500 1st Street, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Patch Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Slow cooked & marinated Pulled Patch plant-based shreds, our famous house-blend eggy scramble, spicy cheeze sauce and crispy seasoned hashbrowns rolled into a warm flour tortilla.
*Contains gluten (tortilla), soy (Pulled Patch, egg, hashbrowns), almond & cashew (cheeze sauce)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Combo - Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Savory grilled plant-based ground sausage, our famous house-blend eggy
scramble, spicy cheeze sauce and crispy seasoned hashbrowns rolled into a warm flour tortilla served with a golden-fried Patch Brown on the side.
*Contains gluten (tortilla & sausage), soy (egg, hashbrowns), almond & cashew (cheeze sauce)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Combo - Pulled Patch Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Slow cooked & marinated Pulled Patch plant-based shreds, our famous house-blend eggy scramble, spicy cheeze sauce and crispy seasoned hashbrowns rolled into a warm flour tortilla.
*Contains gluten (tortilla), soy (Pulled Patch, egg, hashbrowns), almond & cashew (cheeze sauce)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - Davis

Map

