Burritos in Davis
Davis restaurants that serve burritos
More about Guads Tacos & Beer
Guads Tacos & Beer
231 3rd Street, Davis
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.49
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico
|Super Giant Burrito
|$20.99
two large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac
|Burrito bowl
|$10.99
More about Burger Patch - Davis
Burger Patch - Davis
500 1st Street, Davis
|Pulled Patch Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Slow cooked & marinated Pulled Patch plant-based shreds, our famous house-blend eggy scramble, spicy cheeze sauce and crispy seasoned hashbrowns rolled into a warm flour tortilla.
*Contains gluten (tortilla), soy (Pulled Patch, egg, hashbrowns), almond & cashew (cheeze sauce)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
|Combo - Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Savory grilled plant-based ground sausage, our famous house-blend eggy
scramble, spicy cheeze sauce and crispy seasoned hashbrowns rolled into a warm flour tortilla served with a golden-fried Patch Brown on the side.
*Contains gluten (tortilla & sausage), soy (egg, hashbrowns), almond & cashew (cheeze sauce)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
|Combo - Pulled Patch Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
