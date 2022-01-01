Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Chicken Noodles
Davis restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Chicken Pan Fried Noodle
$12.95
鸡煎面
More about Tasty Kitchen
Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis
No reviews yet
Thai Chicken Noodle soup
$17.95
Sliced steak, beef stew and meatballs served with Chinese broccoli in mild spicy rice noodle soup.
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I
Browse other tasty dishes in Davis
Chicken Tenders
Stew
Chili
Chicken Soup
Egg Rolls
Green Beans
Cake
Prawns
More near Davis to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(254 restaurants)
Elk Grove
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(254 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(305 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(73 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston