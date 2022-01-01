Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Davis

Go
Davis restaurants
Toast

Davis restaurants that serve chicken soup

Tasty Kitchen image

 

Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Corn Soup$11.95
玉米鸡茸羹
More about Tasty Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I

417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Noodle soup$17.95
Sliced steak, beef stew and meatballs served with Chinese broccoli in mild spicy rice noodle soup.
More about Paste Thai - 417 Mace Blvd Ste I

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis

French Fries

Stew

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Thai Tea

Calamari

Egg Rolls

Prawns

Map

More near Davis to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (254 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (254 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston