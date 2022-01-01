Cookies in Davis
Davis restaurants that serve cookies
More about musette
musette
825 Russell Boulevard, Davis
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Contains: Cows Milk Butter, Gluten
More about Burger Patch - Davis
Burger Patch - Davis
500 1st Street, Davis
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
|Cookie Crumble Shake
|$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free