Cookies in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve cookies

musette

825 Russell Boulevard, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Contains: Cows Milk Butter, Gluten
More about musette
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Davis

500 1st Street, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - Davis
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
More about Jack's Urban Eats

