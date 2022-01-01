Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn soup in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Corn Soup
Davis restaurants that serve corn soup
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Creamy Chicken Corn Soup
$11.95
玉米鸡茸羹
Creamy Corn and Crab Meat Soup
$13.95
蟹肉玉米羹
More about Tasty Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats - Davis
1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis
Avg 3.4
(360 reviews)
Soup- Turkey Corn Chowder
$5.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats - Davis
