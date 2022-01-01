Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Davis

Davis restaurants
Davis restaurants that serve corn soup

Tasty Kitchen image

 

Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Corn Soup$11.95
玉米鸡茸羹
Creamy Corn and Crab Meat Soup$13.95
蟹肉玉米羹
More about Tasty Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats - Davis

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup- Turkey Corn Chowder$5.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats - Davis

