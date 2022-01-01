Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Davis

Davis restaurants
Toast

Davis restaurants that serve fried rice

House Special Fried Rice image

 

Tasty Kitchen

335 F st, Davis

Avg 3.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
House Special Fried Rice$11.95
招牌炒饭
Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
咸鱼鸡粒炒饭
Fujian Fried Rice$14.95
福建炒饭
More about Tasty Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Paste Thai

417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai fried rice
Egg, tomatoes, green onions, yellow onions, and cilantro.
More about Paste Thai

