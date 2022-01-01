Nachos in Davis
Davis restaurants that serve nachos
19 Beach Hut Deli
4515 Fermi Place, Davis
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Guads Tacos & Beer
231 3rd Street, Davis
|Regular Nachos
|$9.49
corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
|Super Veggie Nachos
|$7.99
large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
|Nachos fries
|$10.99
potatoe fries, monterey cheese, beans, meat, guac, sour cream