Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Davis

Go
Davis restaurants
Toast

Davis restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

19 Beach Hut Deli

4515 Fermi Place, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 19 Beach Hut Deli
Guads Tacos & Beer image

 

Guads Tacos & Beer

231 3rd Street, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Nachos$9.49
corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, choice of meat, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
Super Veggie Nachos$7.99
large serving of corn tortilla chips, monterey cheese, choice of beans, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo
Nachos fries$10.99
potatoe fries, monterey cheese, beans, meat, guac, sour cream
More about Guads Tacos & Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis

Green Beans

Reuben

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

French Fries

Map

More near Davis to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston