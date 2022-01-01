Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Davis

Davis restaurants
Toast

Davis restaurants that serve steak salad

Steak Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Western BBQ Steak Salad$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.
More about Jack's Urban Eats
Consumer pic

 

Paste Thai

417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled sliced steak Salad$19.95
More about Paste Thai

Map

