Steak salad in Davis

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats
1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Western BBQ Steak Salad
|$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.