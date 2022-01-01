Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steamed rice in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Steamed Rice
Davis restaurants that serve steamed rice
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Steamed White Rice
$2.00
白米饭
Steamed White Rice
$2.00
白米饭
More about Tasty Kitchen
Paste Thai
417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis
No reviews yet
Steamed thin rice Noodle
$4.00
More about Paste Thai
