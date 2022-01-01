Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky rice in
Davis
/
Davis
/
Sticky Rice
Davis restaurants that serve sticky rice
Tasty Kitchen
335 F st, Davis
Avg 3.6
(584 reviews)
Zong zi x1 (Sticky rice with leaf)
$4.25
粽子 一条
More about Tasty Kitchen
Paste Thai
417 Mace Blvd Ste I, Davis
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice
$4.00
More about Paste Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Davis
Cookies
Green Beans
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
Spaghetti
Mac And Cheese
Fried Rice
More near Davis to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Elk Grove
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston