Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Davis

Go
Davis restaurants
Toast

Davis restaurants that serve tacos

Guads Tacos & Beer image

 

Guads Tacos & Beer

231 3rd Street, Davis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie tacos
Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)
grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac
Aggie taco
More about Guads Tacos & Beer
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats

1321 W Covell Blvd, Davis

Avg 3.4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jack's Urban Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Davis

Beef Stew

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Wings

Stew

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Davis to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston