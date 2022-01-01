Davison Road Inn
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
383 Davison Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
383 Davison Rd
Lockport NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marvins at Widewaters
Come enjoy a Coney and some curly fries in our 50's style dining room or outside on our extensive grounds. Walk the nature trail, play some yard games, or just relax with an ice cream cone while the kids play on our playground!
Ashker's Fresh Express Market - Lockport - 8
Come in and enjoy!
Shamus Restaurant
Shamus
Wagner's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!