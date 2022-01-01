Go
DaVita Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

32275 32nd Ave S

Popular Items

Daily special}: Beef Nachos Toppings (Black Beans, Olives, Corn, Jalapenos, Onion, Salsa & Sour Cream)$8.75
Onion Rings
Build Your Own Sandwich
BBQ - 2oz cup$0.50
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.75
Ranch - 2oz cup$0.50
Chicken Strips$6.00
French Fries
BBQ Chicken Wrap$7.25
Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Strips, and BBQ Ranch Dressing wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla
B.L.T Classic$7.25
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread
Location

32275 32nd Ave S

Federal Way WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
