DaVita Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
32275 32nd Ave S
Popular Items
Location
32275 32nd Ave S
Federal Way WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Crawfish Hut
Our Cajun-inspired eatery is known for fresh seafood boils (made for sharing) and an array of signature house-blended sauces with the best seafood quality, to enhance the experience.
Cafe Dupar Federal Way
get fresh, made-from-scratch meals delivered for your next party or meeting
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Federal Way, WA.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.