Dawn And Joshs Badgers Den Llc - 401 Fremont St.

Open today 5:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

401 Fremont St.

Kiel, WI 53042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

401 Fremont St., Kiel WI 53042

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

