Go
Toast

Dawson Taylor - Downtown

We've had this funky little shop on the best street in Boise since 2001. We are so fortunate to have a community of regulars and some of the best baristas in the biz. Yeah, we're a little biased but come visit us and hopefully you'll leave a little biased too.

219 N 8th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
Hand Pies$3.25
Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam$13.50
Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.
96 oz Batch Brew Coffee | Joe To Go | 12 cups$18.00
Freshly brewed batch brew coffee in a 96 oz container. Comes with cups, lids, stir sticks, napkins, creamer and sugar. Perfect for meetings, gatherings and meals with a group.
Requires a minimum of 1 hour lead time. Please call with any questions.
Mocha$4.25
Americano$2.75
Iced Mocha$4.50
Oatmeal$3.00
Batch Brew$2.50
Single origin daily brew.
Costa Rica Mariposa Fancy$13.50
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
See full menu

Location

219 N 8th Street

Boise ID

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality and an amazing Happy Hour Mon-Fri. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Costa Vida - Boise

No reviews yet

East Inspired. Live Inspired.

The Lively

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Be Lively.

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

No reviews yet

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston