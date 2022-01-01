Go
DAWU CAFE

Dawu's features signature soul food dishes that not only bring flavor to your mouth, but comfort to your stomach and love to your heart. Our soul food includes: Our Famous Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Cabbage, & Fried Catfish. Just to name a few!

310 Pleasant Street

Popular Items

Fried Cabbage$3.00
Made with Smoked Turkey , Onions and peppers
Potato Salad$3.00
Made with Onion, Peppers, Relish, Mustard, Celery Salt, and Eggs
Oxtail Plate$18.00
slowed baked oxtail smothered with my homemade gravy
A & W Root Beer$2.00
Fried Fish Sandwich$7.50
made with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and handmade sauce
comes with a soda
Candied Yams$3.00
Slowed cooked with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Nutmeg, allspice and vanilla extract
Fried Chicken Plate$15.00
3 piece crispy fried chicken
Hot Links$15.00
Pork Chop Plate$15.00
Bake Mac & Cheese$3.00
My very own Bake Mac & Cheese is made with 7 Cheeses
Location

310 Pleasant Street

Leicester MA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

