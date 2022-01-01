DAWU CAFE
Dawu's features signature soul food dishes that not only bring flavor to your mouth, but comfort to your stomach and love to your heart. Our soul food includes: Our Famous Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Cabbage, & Fried Catfish. Just to name a few!
310 Pleasant Street
Popular Items
Location
310 Pleasant Street
Leicester MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest.
Come in and enjoy!
Fratelli's Worcester
Come in and enjoy!
Robbie's Place Ice Cream Parlor
We pride ourselves on the quality of our ice cream and our service. Flavors for every taste! Ask for your favorite flavor, you won't be disappointed.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!