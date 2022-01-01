Day Block Brewing Company

Go
We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm.
You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793.
Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support!
Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1105 Washington Ave S • $$

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Nacho Donkey$14.00
cheddar, fresh jalapeño, onions, black beans, avocado, donkey chips, cilantro,
sour cream drizzle
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
smoked gouda mac and cheese, parmesan, served w/ marinara
Day Block Burger$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
Devil's On Horseback$9.00
bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese, French toast Sriracha syrup
LG Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Choose from up to 6 toppings ($2-3 per topping): pepperoni, sausage, ham, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, mushroom, green pepper, garlic, black olives, green olives, jalapeño, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, pineapple, goat cheese, parmesan, cheddar, feta
French Fries$6.00
Chicken Wings$8.00
dry rubbed and served with carrot, celery, ranch, Carolina reaper sauce | seasoned with choice of - smokey chili & cumin, BBQ, or cajun
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
house-made dough, 5-cheese blend, garlic seasoned parmesan, marinara sauce
SM Tuscan$14.00
cream sauce, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, honey
SM Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Choose from up to 6 toppings ($2-3 per topping): pepperoni, sausage, ham, chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, spinach, mushroom, green pepper, garlic, black olives, green olives, jalapeño, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, pineapple, goat cheese, parmesan, cheddar, feta
Intimate
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1105 Washington Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
