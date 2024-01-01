Daylight Grill - 2080 Appleby Line
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2080 Appleby Line, Burlington CN L7L 6M6
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
No Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurant
UnDefined - 33 King William Street
No Reviews
33 King William Street Hamilton, CN L8R 1A1
View restaurant