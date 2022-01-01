Daylily Coffee Shop
Plant-Based Coffee Shop serving coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and more
912 N. Fremont St
Location
912 N. Fremont St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
psychic bar pix
An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program!
A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.
little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.
The Sudra
Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.
StormBreaker Brewing
We are committed to helping you weather the storm