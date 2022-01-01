Daymark
SEAFOOD
404 Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
404 Broadway
Barnegat Light NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Our Barnegat Light location is our first-born. At this cozy coffee bar in Historic Viking Village, customers can enjoy coffee drinks, baked goods, ice cream, and gorgeous bay views as fishing vessels drift in and out of the harbor.
Agnello's
High quality experience
High quality options
Birdy's Cafe
Enjoy carefully sourced coffee, handmade pastries and elevated light fare in an open, inviting atmosphere.
Neptune Market
Come in and enjoy!