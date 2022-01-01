Go
Daymark

SEAFOOD

404 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (2813 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheddar Burger$16.00
Duck Breast$30.00
Organic Chicken$27.00
Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara$12.00
Kid's Hamburger$13.00
Crispy Eggplant$23.00
Local Swordfish$30.00
To Go Lolita$35.00
Kid's Pasta w/ Butter$12.00
Market Vegetables$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

404 Broadway

Barnegat Light NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
