Dayton restaurants you'll love

PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY.

Turn your Sueño holiday meal leftovers into Christmas lunch. The kit includes 8 tortillas, 1 pint of guacamole, 1 pint of salsa chipotle, 1 pint of Oaxacan style crema, and 1 pint of cilantro/onion mix. No substitutions please.

