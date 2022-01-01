Dayton restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Donut Palace - Huber
5115 old troy pike, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Iced Cinnamon Rolls with Nuts
|$1.50
|Bowties
|$1.50
|Apple Fritter
|$1.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|Figgy Pudding-Serves 2
|$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
|Beignets
|$5.50
Cafe du Monde style donuts with strawberry jam
|Ramen
|$15.00
Slow-simmered broth with napa cabbage, carrot ribbons, kimchi, and ramen noodles topped with fresh herbs and a soft boiled egg. Choose Pork Belly OR Vegetarian (*GF)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.00
Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
|Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
Phebe's Cafe'
1 S Main St, Dayton
|Popular items
|BLT
|$8.50
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$7.50
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
|Italian Panini
|$8.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing and provolone cheese.
Old Scratch Pizza
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
|Popular items
|Dayton Pizza
|$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza
|Angry Beekeeper Pizza
|$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
|Caesar Salad
|$5.50
Romaine, Romano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Shorty Pizza
|$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizzan (12 and under only, please)
|Shroom Pizza
|$13.00
Forest Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Thyme, White Truffle Oil
|House Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$10.47
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|House Salad
|$6.51
Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.77
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Sueño
607 E 3rd St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Family Holiday Dinner
|$185.00
PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY. Feeds 3-4. Includes: little gem salad with buttermilk dressing, goat cheese stuffed piquillo peppers, shrimp cocktail, creamy polenta, braised red cabbage, focaccia from Grist, 3lbs of smoked Berkshire pork with onion gravy, and Mexican spiced chocolate bûche de nöel. No substitutions please.
|Next Day Taco Kit
|$35.00
PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY.
Turn your Sueño holiday meal leftovers into Christmas lunch. The kit includes 8 tortillas, 1 pint of guacamole, 1 pint of salsa chipotle, 1 pint of Oaxacan style crema, and 1 pint of cilantro/onion mix. No substitutions please.
|Bottle- CVNE Rioja Tempranillo
|$23.00
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
115 E Third St., Dayton
|Popular items
|Sow
|$15.00
Everything Biscuit topped with BBQ Beer Braised Pork Shoulder, Warm Pimento Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles
|Farm Boy
|$13.00
Mother Buttermilk Biscuit with House Blend Sausage, Hard Boiled Egg, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
|Blistered Tomato Caprese
|$15.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Popular items
|Create your own Bar Pie
|$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
|Riverside Spicy Luau Pizza
|$10.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Provolone Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
|Riverside Hog Roast Pizza
|$10.00
Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.
|Keto Clean Mac
|$9.99
Keto Clean Mac - (Cal 353 F 25g/C 10g/P 22g) - Ground beef,tomatoes, pickles and cheese in Thousand dressing & green beans
|Keto Shepherds Pie
|$9.99
Keto Shepherd’s Pie - (Cal 402 F 29g/C 13g/P 20g) - Ground beef and veggies in marinara with cheese over cauliflower rice
Bagger Dave's Tavern
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.95
Served with side and drink
|Bacon BBQ
|$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
|Shake
|$5.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
Smokin BBQ
200 E Fifth St, Dayton
|Popular items
|CORN MUFFIN
|$2.00
|SLB DINNER
|$17.00
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$9.00
Donut Palace
5264 Salem Ave, Trotwood
|Popular items
|Glazed
|$1.00
The classic glaze donut is a round donut, fried and glazed to perfection,
|Iced Donut
|$1.10
These "limited time" donuts are seasonal, and do not stay long on the shelves. Get them while they last!
|Glazed Cinnamon Roll
|$1.25
Tender Mercy
607 E. 3rd Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|NOG (Limited Edition)
|$30.00
LIMITED EDITION NOG!
***for pick-up 12/21 - 12/23 ONLY***
Cognac, bourbon, madeira, fernet branca, milk, cream, whole eggs, sugar, spices - Directions: refrigerate, serve over ice or neat, garnish with fresh nutmeg. Best if consumed within 6 days.
|HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLE
|$30.00
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
|3 PACK HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLES
|$80.00
3-PACK COCKTAILS FOR YOUR GIFTING NEEDS.
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
JOLLITY
127 E. Third St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Charred Cauliflower (VG, GF)
|$13.00
Shaved Cabbage/ Torn Herbs/ Baby Greens/ Cashews/ White Beans/ Chili Vin
|Roasted Beet
|$14.00
Whipped Apple Cashew Cream/ Ginger/ Sesame/ Walnut
|Pork Tenderloin Sando
|$14.00
Alabama BBQ/ Soy Pickled Mustard Greens/ Sesame Shokupan Bun
Sinfully Gluten-Free
9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$15.75
Cheese
|12" Supreme
|$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
|8" Supreme
|$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Grist
46 W. 5th Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|The Big Easy
|$14.50
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone with Fennel & Olive Relish on Muffaletta Loaf
|Silence of the Yams
|$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread
|Cubano Cercano
|$14.50
Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Dijon, Havarti Cheese & House-Made Pickles on Ciabatta
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Popular items
|Salmon Fillet (Dinner)
|$17.00
Two lightly grilled fresh salmon* fillets from the Faroe Islands served with honey mustard sauce, choice of potato AND choice of vegetable and side salad
|Stroganoff…Your Way
|$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
Top of the Market
32 Webster Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|TRIPLE DECKER CLUB
|$8.50
Turkey, ham, bacon with American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of toasted
sourdough bread.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.50
Our grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll.
|PHILLY
|$9.50
Marinated steak or chicken tenderloin with melted provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers on a baguette.
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|Duck Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
|Tex Mex Taco
|$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
|CK Taco
|$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
PIZZA • PASTA
Palermo's Italian Restaurant
2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$17.99
|Baked Ziti Lunch
|$7.99
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Myracles Bar And Grill
1060 Patterson rd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
|Beef Tacos
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.77
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
|Boneless Wings
|$10.47
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|Archer's Breaded Wings (12)
|$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek
|Popular items
|Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
|Spinoza's Swirl Bread
|$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
|Pizza Spins
|$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Vegan Classic Breakfast
|$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Oatmeal
|$5.97
Oatmeal topped with Cinnamon, Butter and Brown Sugar.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.96
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Homefries
|$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
|Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)
|$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
Mudlick Tap House
135 E 2nd St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Trotty Coddy Sammy
|$13.00
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche
|Build Your Own Burger
|$14.00
1/3lb. Blackhawk Farms Beef patty cooked to pink or no pink. Stack it! Choose your own adventure!
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Chargrilled free-range chicken breast,
baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg,
avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side
