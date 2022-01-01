Dayton restaurants you'll love

Dayton restaurants
Toast
  • Dayton

Dayton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Hummus
Salad
Vegan
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Dayton restaurants

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Roosters
Donut Palace - Huber image

 

Donut Palace - Huber

5115 old troy pike, Huber Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Cinnamon Rolls with Nuts$1.50
Bowties$1.50
Apple Fritter$1.50
More about Donut Palace - Huber
Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Figgy Pudding-Serves 2$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
Beignets$5.50
Cafe du Monde style donuts with strawberry jam
Ramen$15.00
Slow-simmered broth with napa cabbage, carrot ribbons, kimchi, and ramen noodles topped with fresh herbs and a soft boiled egg. Choose Pork Belly OR Vegetarian (*GF)
More about Lily's Dayton
Basil's on Market image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad$16.00
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
More about Basil's on Market
Phebes cafe image

 

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$8.50
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
Turkey Club Wrap$7.50
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Italian Panini$8.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing and provolone cheese.
More about Phebe's Cafe'
Old Scratch Pizza image

 

Old Scratch Pizza

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dayton Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine, Romano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shorty Pizza$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizzan (12 and under only, please)
Shroom Pizza$13.00
Forest Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Thyme, White Truffle Oil
House Salad$5.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Archer's Tavern - Centerville image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$10.47
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
House Salad$6.51
Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon
Pretzel Sticks$9.77
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Sueño image

 

Sueño

607 E 3rd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Holiday Dinner$185.00
PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY. Feeds 3-4. Includes: little gem salad with buttermilk dressing, goat cheese stuffed piquillo peppers, shrimp cocktail, creamy polenta, braised red cabbage, focaccia from Grist, 3lbs of smoked Berkshire pork with onion gravy, and Mexican spiced chocolate bûche de nöel. No substitutions please.
Next Day Taco Kit$35.00
PICKUP ON 12/23 12:30-4:30 ONLY.
Turn your Sueño holiday meal leftovers into Christmas lunch. The kit includes 8 tortillas, 1 pint of guacamole, 1 pint of salsa chipotle, 1 pint of Oaxacan style crema, and 1 pint of cilantro/onion mix. No substitutions please.
Bottle- CVNE Rioja Tempranillo$23.00
More about Sueño
Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sow$15.00
Everything Biscuit topped with BBQ Beer Braised Pork Shoulder, Warm Pimento Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles
Farm Boy$13.00
Mother Buttermilk Biscuit with House Blend Sausage, Hard Boiled Egg, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
Blistered Tomato Caprese$15.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway image

 

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create your own Bar Pie$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Riverside Spicy Luau Pizza$10.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Provolone Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Riverside Hog Roast Pizza$10.00
Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements image

 

Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements

6194 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taco$2.50
Spinach Chicken Taco - (Cal 298 F 5g/C 29.9g/P 33.5g) - We spare no expense in Crafting the Healthiest most Delicious Taco there is! Made in house and made to order from all fresh ingredients.
Keto Clean Mac$9.99
Keto Clean Mac - (Cal 353 F 25g/C 10g/P 22g) - Ground beef,tomatoes, pickles and cheese in Thousand dressing & green beans
Keto Shepherds Pie$9.99
Keto Shepherd’s Pie - (Cal 402 F 29g/C 13g/P 20g) - Ground beef and veggies in marinara with cheese over cauliflower rice
More about Ice Ice Smoothie Cafe & Supplements
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

5299 Cornerstone N Blvd, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$5.95
Served with side and drink
Bacon BBQ$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Shake$5.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Smokin BBQ image

 

Smokin BBQ

200 E Fifth St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORN MUFFIN$2.00
SLB DINNER$17.00
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$9.00
More about Smokin BBQ
Donut Palace image

 

Donut Palace

5264 Salem Ave, Trotwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Glazed$1.00
The classic glaze donut is a round donut, fried and glazed to perfection,
Iced Donut$1.10
These "limited time" donuts are seasonal, and do not stay long on the shelves. Get them while they last!
Glazed Cinnamon Roll$1.25
More about Donut Palace
Tender Mercy image

 

Tender Mercy

607 E. 3rd Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NOG (Limited Edition)$30.00
LIMITED EDITION NOG!
***for pick-up 12/21 - 12/23 ONLY***
Cognac, bourbon, madeira, fernet branca, milk, cream, whole eggs, sugar, spices - Directions: refrigerate, serve over ice or neat, garnish with fresh nutmeg. Best if consumed within 6 days.
HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLE$30.00
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
3 PACK HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLES$80.00
3-PACK COCKTAILS FOR YOUR GIFTING NEEDS.
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
More about Tender Mercy
JOLLITY image

 

JOLLITY

127 E. Third St, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charred Cauliflower (VG, GF)$13.00
Shaved Cabbage/ Torn Herbs/ Baby Greens/ Cashews/ White Beans/ Chili Vin
Roasted Beet$14.00
Whipped Apple Cashew Cream/ Ginger/ Sesame/ Walnut
Pork Tenderloin Sando$14.00
Alabama BBQ/ Soy Pickled Mustard Greens/ Sesame Shokupan Bun
More about JOLLITY
Sinfully Gluten-Free image

 

Sinfully Gluten-Free

9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$15.75
Cheese
12" Supreme$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
8" Supreme$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
More about Sinfully Gluten-Free
Grist image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Grist

46 W. 5th Street, Dayton

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Easy$14.50
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone with Fennel & Olive Relish on Muffaletta Loaf
Silence of the Yams$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread
Cubano Cercano$14.50
Roasted Pork, Smoked Ham, Dijon, Havarti Cheese & House-Made Pickles on Ciabatta
More about Grist
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Fillet (Dinner)$17.00
Two lightly grilled fresh salmon* fillets from the Faroe Islands served with honey mustard sauce, choice of potato AND choice of vegetable and side salad
Stroganoff…Your Way$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Top of the Market image

 

Top of the Market

32 Webster Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$8.50
Turkey, ham, bacon with American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of toasted
sourdough bread.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.50
Our grilled or breaded chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted Kaiser roll.
PHILLY$9.50
Marinated steak or chicken tenderloin with melted provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers on a baguette.
More about Top of the Market
Corner Kitchen image

 

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Duck Biscuit Sandwich$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
Tex Mex Taco$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
CK Taco$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
More about Corner Kitchen
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Palermo's Italian Restaurant

2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$17.99
Baked Ziti Lunch$7.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
More about Palermo's Italian Restaurant
Myracles Bar And Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Myracles Bar And Grill

1060 Patterson rd, Dayton

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Beef Tacos$9.99
More about Myracles Bar And Grill
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.77
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Boneless Wings$10.47
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
Spinoza's Swirl Bread$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
Pizza Spins$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
More about Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Classic Breakfast$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Oatmeal$5.97
Oatmeal topped with Cinnamon, Butter and Brown Sugar.
Breakfast Burrito$12.96
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Butter Café
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homefries$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
More about Table 33
Mudlick Tap House image

 

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Trotty Coddy Sammy$13.00
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
1/3lb. Blackhawk Farms Beef patty cooked to pink or no pink. Stack it! Choose your own adventure!
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Chargrilled free-range chicken breast,
baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg,
avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about Mudlick Tap House
Bozacks image

 

Bozacks

142 E. Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truly Seltzer$1.00
More about Bozacks

