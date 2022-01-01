Dayton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dayton
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Rooster Nest
|$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Basil's on Market
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basil's on Market
312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Basil Fries
|$7.00
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
|NY Strip
|$29.00
12oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
More about Archer's Tavern - Centerville
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.93
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.56
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
|Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte
|$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
More about JOLLITY
JOLLITY
127 E. Third St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Fried Brussel Sprout ( GF)
|$14.00
Fermented BBQ/ Bonito/ JP Mustard Aioli/ Koji Salt
|Risotto (VG, GF)
|$24.00
Butternut Squash/ Chestnut/ Brussel/ Parsley Oil
|Pork Shank (GF)
|$35.00
Charred Eggplant Polenta/ Kimchi Collard Greens/ Orange Gremolata
More about Christopher's Restaurant
Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|Popular items
|Beef Manhattan (Dinner)
|$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
|Stroganoff…Your Way
|$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
More about Corner Kitchen
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th Street, Dayton
|Popular items
|Duck Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
|Tex Mex Taco
|$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
|CK Taco
|$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
More about Myracles Bar And Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Myracles Bar And Grill
1060 Patterson rd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
|Beef Tacos
|$9.99
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Popular items
|Archer's Breaded Wings (12)
|$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|Archer's Breaded Wings (6)
|$9.30
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte
|$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
More about Butter Café
Butter Café
1106 Brown St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast
|$10.95
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Vegan Classic Breakfast
|$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
|Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich
|$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
More about Table 33
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)
|$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
|Homefries
|$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
More about The Rootbeer Stande
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rootbeer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton
More about Blind Bobs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Flap your way to heaven with eight huge hand breaded wings in your choice of sauce.
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks with a side of our home made beer cheese and honey mustard sauce.