Dayton American restaurants you'll love

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Rooster Nest$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Basil's on Market image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basil's on Market

312 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
Basil Fries$7.00
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
NY Strip$29.00
12oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
Archer's Tavern - Centerville image

 

Archer's Tavern - Centerville

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.93
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Salad$12.56
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
JOLLITY image

 

JOLLITY

127 E. Third St, Dayton

No reviews yet
Fried Brussel Sprout ( GF)$14.00
Fermented BBQ/ Bonito/ JP Mustard Aioli/ Koji Salt
Risotto (VG, GF)$24.00
Butternut Squash/ Chestnut/ Brussel/ Parsley Oil
Pork Shank (GF)$35.00
Charred Eggplant Polenta/ Kimchi Collard Greens/ Orange Gremolata
Banner pic

 

Christopher's Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

No reviews yet
Beef Manhattan (Dinner)$14.75
Tender pieces of slow cooked beef on grilled focaccia bread, with real skin on mashed potatoes, smothered with gravy and served with a salad.
Stroganoff…Your Way$14.00
Homemade stroganoff sauce cooked with fresh portabella. Tossed with egg noodles
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
A lightly breaded local Hill Family Farm breast of chicken with melted provolone cheese served with linguine and topped with our “home-made” marinara and parmesan cheese
Corner Kitchen image

 

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Duck Biscuit Sandwich$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
Tex Mex Taco$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
CK Taco$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
Myracles Bar And Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Myracles Bar And Grill

1060 Patterson rd, Dayton

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Beef Tacos$9.99
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Archer's Breaded Wings (6)$9.30
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
Butter Café image

 

Butter Café

1106 Brown St, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
Classic Breakfast$10.95
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Classic Breakfast$12.95
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich$10.95
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
Homefries$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
The Rootbeer Stande image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rootbeer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (5835 reviews)
Culp's Café image

HAMBURGERS

Culp's Café

1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (195 reviews)
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
Wings$12.00
Flap your way to heaven with eight huge hand breaded wings in your choice of sauce.
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks with a side of our home made beer cheese and honey mustard sauce.
