Dayton bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Dayton
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
115 E Third St., Dayton
Popular items
Biscuit
$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
Small Blistered Tomato Caprese
$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
Sinfully Gluten-Free
9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville
Popular items
12" Cheese
$15.75
Cheese
8" Supreme
$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
12" Supreme
$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Grist
46 W. 5th Street, Dayton
Popular items
Shroom with a View
$13.50
Confit Mushrooms & Leeks, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Herb Panisse & Arugula on Focaccia
Thai and Stop Me
$14.25
Spiced Chicken Sausage, Golden Raisin Ketchup, Pickled Scallions, Cilantro & Coconut Milk Vinaigrette on a Hoagie Roll
Silence of the Yams
$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread