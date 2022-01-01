Dayton bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Dayton

Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

 

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
Small Blistered Tomato Caprese$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
More about Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Sinfully Gluten-Free image

 

Sinfully Gluten-Free

9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$15.75
Cheese
8" Supreme$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
12" Supreme$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
More about Sinfully Gluten-Free
Grist image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Grist

46 W. 5th Street, Dayton

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom with a View$13.50
Confit Mushrooms & Leeks, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Herb Panisse & Arugula on Focaccia
Thai and Stop Me$14.25
Spiced Chicken Sausage, Golden Raisin Ketchup, Pickled Scallions, Cilantro & Coconut Milk Vinaigrette on a Hoagie Roll
Silence of the Yams$13.00
Spiced Sweet Potatoes, Miso-Ginger Mayo, Peanut & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Scallions on Milk Bread
More about Grist

